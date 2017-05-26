No unconditional amnesty for ex-Boko Haram, urges NGO – Anadolu Agency
No unconditional amnesty for ex-Boko Haram, urges NGO
Repentant Boko Haram members must not be granted “unconditional amnesty” under whatever guise, a report on post-insurgency in Nigeria's northeast said Friday, warning that doing so could precipitate bigger violence in the future. Titled “Prospect for …
