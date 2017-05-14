No woman should die giving life to another – First Lady – Myjoyonline.com
|
Myjoyonline.com
|
No woman should die giving life to another – First Lady
Myjoyonline.com
First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo has called on Ghanaians to join help save lives of mothers and babies at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi. In a Mothers' Day celebration message, the wife of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo …
Mothers' Day: First Lady rallies support to reduce maternal deaths
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!