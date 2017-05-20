No woman was rough-handled or arrested in Abiriba – Army

The Nigerian Army has denied the allegation by IPOB that soldiers molested and arrested IPOB Women at a meeting at Abiriba in Abia State.

The army in a statement signed by Deputy Director Army Public Relations 82 Division, SAGIR MUSA

Colonel read thus

”The attention of 82 Division Nigerian Army has again been drawn to a comical allegation by IPOB of “Soldiers Molested And Arrested IPOB Women” at a meeting at Abiriba, Abia State. This allegation, funny as it is, is contained in a statement issued in Awka, Anambra State by IPOB publicity secretary and published by many media platforms.

‘Let me make it clear that the drama and the allegation that follow are deliberately staged by IPOB. The allegation, just like others before it, – is false, sheer IPOB’s propaganda to discredit the Nigerian Army, which at the moment, they will not succeed. Hence, I was able to confirm from the Officer in Charge of patrol of Abiriba and its environs, Major Danjuma Ali and the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Abiriba, Superintendent Titus Ugwuoke who briefed me – there was no truth in IPOB’s accusation. Details of what transpired are/were;

That on Thursday 18 May 2017, at about 1705 hours, soldiers of 14 Brigade Ohafia on routine patrol in Abiriba general area, received a distressed call alerted them of massive presence of IPOB women wing in Abiriba township stadium. Most of them (the women) were carrying Biafran flags, banners and other insignia. Majority were dressed in Biafran T – Shirts.

Instant intelligence revealed that majority of the women came from Aba, Awka, Onitsha, Owerri and Port Harcourt axis as reflected on the various banners exhibited in the stadium.

By Friday 19 May 2017, at about 0930 hours, women in large number surged towards the stadium. At that point, the patrol team moved close to the arena, with intent to monitor them further. On sighting the team, the women run out, removed part of their dresses and converged in an alternate venue where the Divisional Police Officer, Abiriba and His Majesty Eze Ogbu of Abiriba addressed the gathering. After the Eze’s address, they peacefully dispersed to their various destinations.

His Royal Majesty Eze Ogbu has since briefed the Local Government Chairman and members of the Local Government Security Council on the matter, and there was nothing to suggest the women were rough handled or arrested.

On the basis of the declared details, it is reasonable to portend, there was no contact between army personnel and the hilarious IPOB women in Abiriba or in any part of the south eastern Nigeria. So, it is the position of 82 Division Nigerian Army, that no woman was harassed, molested or arrested as comically alleged. It is pertinent to state that the leadership of the Division is doing much to train troops further on civilian protection/respect for human rights in and out of conflict situations.

The post No woman was rough-handled or arrested in Abiriba – Army appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

