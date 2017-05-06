Nollywood Actor, Adeshina Adesanya "Pastor Ajidara" is Sick, Down with Kidney Failure
A popular Nollywood actor, Adesina Adesanya, also known as “Pastor Ajidara” is scurrently in sick as a result of Kidney failure.
This was made known by Mr Latin and Yomi Fash on Instagram who called for assistance for their colleague.
This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!