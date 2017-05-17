Nollywood Actress Chika Ike Kicks off her “African Diva” Tour | See Photos

Nollywood actress Chika Ike has kicked off her Tour for her Reality TV show African Diva, in which she empowers young african women. The actress who is currently in Morocco for the first leg of the tour had a talk at the Education for All foundation in Morocco. See photos below

The post Nollywood Actress Chika Ike Kicks off her “African Diva” Tour | See Photos appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

