Nollywood Actress Genevieve Nnaji Celebrates Her 38th Birthday Today ( See Photos Of Her Before & Now)

Posted on May 3, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Genevieve Nnaji (born 3 May 1979) is a Nigerian actress and singer.

She won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role in 2005, making her the first actress to win the award. In 2011, she was honoured as a Member of the Order of the Federal Republic by the Nigerian government for her contribution to Nollywood.

