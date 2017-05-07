Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe dares husband to proves she is adulterous
Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has finally come out in full blast with the serial battering she endured from her husband. She also published even more shocking photographs of her last experience and challenged her husaband to back up his claims that she is mentally Unstable, that he had caught me with different men, that she …
