Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe visits face surgeon in UK

Posted on May 27, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe is in UK to see a face surgeon over injuries she allegedly suffered from her estranged husband, Lanre Gentry. Aigbe claims that Gentry physically assaulted and abused her throughout their marriage. Her husband, however, denied ever assaulting her, stating that she would have ended the marriage long ago if that was …

The post Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe visits face surgeon in UK appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.