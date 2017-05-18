Nollywood Actress Moji Olaiya is Dead

Nollywood actress Moji Olaiya has passed on. The sad incident occurred Thursday morning in Canada following a cardiac arrest just two months after giving birth. Two of her close friends, Saheed Balogun and Opeyemi Aiyeola have expressed shock and disbelief at the passing of the actress. Speaking to a correspondent of THENETNG on the phone, Saheed confirmed […]

