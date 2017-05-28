Nollywood actress Rosaline Meurer donates cash to pregnant women

By Chris Onuoha

Nollywood actress and brand Ambassador, Big Church Foundation (BCF), Rosaline Meurer in her touching life initiative has continued the charity works for the Foundation with a visit to some hospitals in Warri, Delta State among which is 3-H Clinic and Maternity where she met with women in the maternity wards.

Rosaline who‎ is the foundation’s Ambassador for Mother and Child, during her courtesy visit gave some of the women money for their hospital bills and maternity upkeep. The lucky and highly excited recipients in a celebration galore made a beautiful song to appreciate her and the goodwill of the foundation. One of the high points of the benevolence visit was the excited delivery of a child by one of the women as she called after the Ambassador’s departure to express her overwhelming appreciation for the money given.

Rosaline Meurer who has been with the Big Church Foundation for over 3 years owned by famous philanthropist Dr. Olakunle Churchill vowed to do more charity works to alleviate the sufferings of the less priviledged and indigents in the society. She at the same time, charged other celebrities in the country not to relent in giving helping hands to the needy in the society.

The post Nollywood actress Rosaline Meurer donates cash to pregnant women appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

