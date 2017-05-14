Nollywood Actress Toyin Vows ”I will never date anyone in the industry again” – Nigerian Bulletin
|
Nigerian Bulletin
|
Nollywood Actress Toyin Vows ''I will never date anyone in the industry again''
Nigerian Bulletin
Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham [Aimakhu] has vowed to never date anybody in the movie industry again. Toyin Ahimaku.jpg. The Actress revealed the vow during an interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Rubbing Minds on Channels TV, when she talked …
I made a terrible mistake | Actress, Toyin Abraham bursts into tears (WATCH)
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!