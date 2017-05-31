Pages Navigation Menu

Nollywood deaths: Actor demands life insurance for film practitioners

Posted on May 31, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

VETERAN actor, Dadene Richard- Oguntimeyin, has called for life assurance policies for Nollywood actors. Richard-Oguntimeyin told NAN that this was necessary because of the unforeseen circumstances that might occur while practising their profession or after retirement. He appealed to theatre associations, groups and the government to establish life assurance policies for Nollywood actors. “Both the […]

