Nollywood movie on counter-terrorism “Conscripted” debuts in Abuja
A Nollywood fictional thriller that depicts security agencies’ patriotic fight against terrorism and other crimes in the society has hit cinemas in Abuja, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports. The film titled “Conscripted”, is a production of Capital Pictures, and was premiered on Saturday night at the NAF Conference Centre. Mr Aik Odiase, the …
