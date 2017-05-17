Pages Navigation Menu

Nollywood movies top 2017 AMAA nomination list

Posted on May 17, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nollywood movies got the highest number of nominations on the list for the 2017 Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA). The list was unveiled by the AMAA jury on Sunday. The President of the Jury, Bernie Goldblat, announced the nominees at the Kigali Convention Centre in Kigali, Rwanda. Out of the total of 136, Nigerian movies […]

