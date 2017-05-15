Nollywood movies top 2017 AMAA nomination list

Nollywood movies got the highest number of nominations on the list for the 2017 Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA). The list was unveiled by the AMAA jury on Sunday. The President of the Jury, Bernie Goldblat, announced the nominees at the Kigali Convention Centre in Kigali, Rwanda.

