Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nollywood Rules 2017 AMAA Nominations – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Posted on May 15, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


CHANNELS TELEVISION

Nollywood Rules 2017 AMAA Nominations
CHANNELS TELEVISION
The Nigerian movie industry, Nollywood, once again dominated the African movie stage as it received the highest numbers of nomination for the 2017 installment of the Africa Movie Academy Awards. In the general competitive categories, Nollywood earned …
Nigerian movies top 2017 AMAA nomination listPremium Times
Nigeria: Nollywood Movies Top 2017 Amaa Nomination ListAllAfrica.com

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.