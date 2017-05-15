Nollywood Rules 2017 AMAA Nominations – CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
Nollywood Rules 2017 AMAA Nominations
CHANNELS TELEVISION
The Nigerian movie industry, Nollywood, once again dominated the African movie stage as it received the highest numbers of nomination for the 2017 installment of the Africa Movie Academy Awards. In the general competitive categories, Nollywood earned …
Nigerian movies top 2017 AMAA nomination list
Nigeria: Nollywood Movies Top 2017 Amaa Nomination List
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!