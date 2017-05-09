Nollywood stars Niyi Johnson and Seyi Edun show love on Instagram – NAIJ.COM

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on May 9, 2017 in Entertainment


Nollywood stars Niyi Johnson and Seyi Edun show love on Instagram
After months of denial, Nollywood Actress Seyi Edun who is in a relationship with Toyin Aimakhu's ex-husband, Adeniyi Johnson has decided to take their relationship to the public. Seyi took to her Instagram page to thank Adeniyi for supporting her both …
