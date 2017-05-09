Nollywood stars Niyi Johnson and Seyi Edun show love on Instagram – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Nollywood stars Niyi Johnson and Seyi Edun show love on Instagram
NAIJ.COM
After months of denial, Nollywood Actress Seyi Edun who is in a relationship with Toyin Aimakhu's ex-husband, Adeniyi Johnson has decided to take their relationship to the public. Seyi took to her Instagram page to thank Adeniyi for supporting her both …
'I Love You Forever, My Ejika, My Everything ' – Actress Seyi Tells Toyin Abraham's Ex-husband
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!