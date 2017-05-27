Nollywood will do better with govt support – Chidi Simon

By Rotimi Agbana

Chidi Simon is an actor who’s passionate about his career. From Uturu in Isiukwuato Local government area of Abia State, this unassuming role interpreter has featured in over 10 movies since he debuted in the industry about two years ago.

Aside acting, Simon who also runs a textile business and provides his own costumes on set says he tries as much as possible to justify any role given to him in a movie, arguing that, it’s what makes a good actor.

The handsome actor who named the likes of Charles Awurum, Ramsey Noah, Ken Eric, John Okafor (Mr Ibu ) RMD, Nora Roberts amongst others as his role models, doesn’t have any problem with marrying an actress, hence he said, ‘anything is possible.’ While appraising the Nigerian movie industry, Simon said, “I believe Nollywood will do better with government support.

It will enhance its growth and stability. Nollywood is one of the most prominent employer of labour in the country, it has enriched so many people and has taken so many off the streets. I think it’s high time the government pay more attention to the industry. However, Simon is working assiduously to producing his own movies the soonest time possible.

The post Nollywood will do better with govt support – Chidi Simon appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

