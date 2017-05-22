Non-passage of PIB: Nigeria losing billions —Host communities

By Emma Amaize

WARRI—Flow Stations Host Communities of Nigeria, FLOWHOSCON, yesterday, lamented that Nigeria was losing investments worth billions of naira to other African countries because of the over 10 years delay by the National Assembly in passing the Petroleum Industry Bill, PIB.

Speaking in Warri, Delta State, national president of the group, Mr. Sheriff Mulade, called on the National Assembly to expedite action on the passage of bill, to establish the legal and regulatory authorities for the Nigerian petroleum industry.

He said: “We wish to call on the National Assembly to pass the PIB now to give a sense of belonging to all stakeholders in the industry. The industry definitely needs PIB to give it a framework for stakeholders in the oil and gas industry.

“The bill has been in the works for over a decade and has been redrafted several times, but was never passed. The current National Assembly should make history by passing the bill now.

“People should stop playing politics with the bill. I must say that we do not know what is delaying the passage now that the bill has been broken into different segments. This bill is the hope of investment in the oil and gas sector, it will give a sense of belonging to all stakeholders and we, therefore, appeal to our legislators to pass the bill now.”

The post Non-passage of PIB: Nigeria losing billions —Host communities appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

