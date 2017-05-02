Nonpayment Of Workers’ Salaries Criminal – Gov Lalong

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau state has describe the nonpayment of workers’ Salaries in some states as criminal Act, saying prompt payment of workers is also an achievement.

According to him the prompt payment of Salaries of workers by his administration was one of the key factors that has brought permanent peace in the state.

Lalong stated this yesterday at the Rwang Pam Stadium Jos during the 2017 Worker’s Day Celebrations where Pensioners, State Civil servants, Local Government workers as well as Teachers celebrate prompt payment of their Salaries and Pension as when due.

He said the theme for this year’s May Day which is “Labour Relations in Economic Recession, An Appraisal” is very apt considering the challenges that the nation is facing.

“Desperate times, no doubt demand desperate measures and for us to survive, we must make all the adjustments that are necessary to adapt to the reality on ground and labour relations is very critical in this regards because the fiscal ,monetary and structural economic adjustments that are made must be communicated and well understood to be keyed into by the workforce”.

Lalong also promised to implement the minimum wage to Local Government and Primary school teachers in the state as well as timely release of promotion and payment of arrears of all workers in the state.

Chairman Nigeria Labour Congress in the State Comrade Jibrin Banchir commended the efforts of Governor Lalong for his workers friendly disposition and the achievement of his administration by ensuring the clearance of salaries of workers and winning the hearts of civil servants in the state.

