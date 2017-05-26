Pages Navigation Menu

North Korea a ‘big problem’- Trump

Posted on May 26, 2017

U.S president Donald Trump said on Friday that North korea was a “ big problem” but assured Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that issues surrounding the secretive Asian state would be resolved.

U.S. President Donald Trump (R) and Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe smile during a bilateral meeting at the G7 summit in Taormina, Sicily, Italy, May 26, 2017. Jonathan Ernst

“It is very much on our minds it’s a big problem, it’s a world problem and it will be solved. At some point it will be solved. You can bet on that” Trump said sitting alongside Abe in a bilateral meeting ahead of a Group of Seven summit.

North Korea’s growing nuclear and missile threat is seen as a major security challenge for Trump, who has vowed to prevent the country from being able to hit the United State with a nuclear missile, capacity experts say   Pyongyang could have some time after 2020

