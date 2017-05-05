North Korea Alleges CIA Plot to Assassinate Kim Jong-un

North Korea accused American and South Korean intelligence services on Friday of plotting to assassinate Kim Jong-un with “biochemical substances.”

The allegation was made by the North’s ministry of state security and published by state-run media.

The North claimed that the CIA and IS — South Korea’s Intelligence Service — “hatched a vicious plot” targeting Kim while he appeared in public in Pyongyang for ceremonial events.

According to USA TODAY, North Korea said a terrorist group helped coordinate the failed plot.

“The murderous demons of the IS who conspired with the CIA ideologically corrupted and bribed a DPRK citizen surnamed Kim, the then worker of the timber industrial branch in the Khabarovsk Territory of Russia in June 2014, and turned him into a terrorist full of repugnance and revenge,” the North’s security agency said.

