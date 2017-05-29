North Korea fires Scud-class ballistic missile, Japan protests – Reuters
|
Reuters
|
North Korea fires Scud-class ballistic missile, Japan protests
Reuters
FILE PHOTO: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the defence detachment on Jangjae Islet and the Hero Defence Detachment on Mu Islet located in the southernmost part of the waters off the southwest front, in this undated photo released by North …
NKorea fires apparent Scud-type missile into eastern waters
North Korea Launches a Missile Into the Sea of Japan
North Korea test-fires another ballistic missile, US and South Korea say
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!