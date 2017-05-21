North Korea fires medium-range missile in latest weapon test – Daily Mail
|
North Korea fires medium-range missile in latest weapon test
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – In its latest effort to develop its ballistic and nuclear weapons, North Korea fired a medium-range missile Sunday that appeared to be similar to one the country tested earlier this year, U.S. and South Korean officials said …
