North Korea fires medium-range missile in latest weapon test – Daily Mail

May 21, 2017


North Korea fires medium-range missile in latest weapon test
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – In its latest effort to develop its ballistic and nuclear weapons, North Korea fired a medium-range missile Sunday that appeared to be similar to one the country tested earlier this year, U.S. and South Korean officials said
