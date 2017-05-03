North Korea makes progress on nuclear programme – UN agency

All indications suggest that the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) is moving ahead with its nuclear efforts, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), has said. The Director-General of IAEA, Yukiya Amano, disclosed this while speaking at the Preparatory Committee for the 2020 Review Conference on the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons on…

