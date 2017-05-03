Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

North Korea says US professor detained for attempted subversion – The Guardian

Posted on May 3, 2017 in World | 0 comments


The Guardian

North Korea says US professor detained for attempted subversion
The Guardian
US citizens Otto Warmbier, left, and Kim Dong-chul were sentenced to hard labour last year. Photograph: Kim Kwang-hyon, Jon Chol-jin/AP. North Korea. North Korea says US professor detained for attempted subversion. Kim Sang-duk, accused of attempting …
North Korean Confirms Detention of American CitizenVoice of America
North Korea confirms latest detention of American citizenDaily Mail
N Korea says American arrested for 'hostile' actsSky News
Pulse Nigeria
all 35 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.