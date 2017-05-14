Pages Navigation Menu

North Korea test firing of missiles is a threat to International Peace – UN

Posted on May 14, 2017 in News | 0 comments

An EU spokesperson has told North Korea that the test-firing of a ballistic missile constitutes a “threat to international peace and security” as Pyongyang ratchets up tensions in the region. “This and previous launches constitute a threat to international peace and security and further aggravate tensions in the region at a time when de-escalation is …

