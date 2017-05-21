Pages Navigation Menu

North Korea test new medium range ballistic missiles

Posted on May 21, 2017 in News | 0 comments

North Korea on Sunday morning launched a new medium range ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan amid U.S president Donald Trump’s first international trip to Saudi Arabia. The missile, is their second missile test in the space of seven days after launching their most successful missile test last week. The missile flew about 500km …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Hello. Add your message here.