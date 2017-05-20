Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

North Korea vows to strengthen nuclear capabilities, tells US to end ‘nasty nuclear threats’ – South China Morning Post

Posted on May 20, 2017 in World | 0 comments


South China Morning Post

North Korea vows to strengthen nuclear capabilities, tells US to end 'nasty nuclear threats'
South China Morning Post
The US defence chief warned on Friday that a military solution to the standoff with North Korea would be “tragic on an unbelievable scale”, while the North vowed to rapidly strengthen its nuclear strike capability as long as it faces “hostile” US policies.
North Korea says U.S. has to roll back 'hostile policy' before talksNew York Daily News
North Korea says linking cyber attacks to Pyongyang is 'ridiculous'Reuters
What you need to know about the WannaCry Ransomware | Symantec Connect CommunitySymantec

all 123 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.