North Korea willing to meet Trump administration if certain conditions are met
The Independent
North Korea willing to meet Trump administration if certain conditions are met
North Korea would agree to meet with Trump administration officials “if the conditions are set”, a senior North Korean diplomat has said amid ongoing concerns about the rogue state's development of nuclear weapons and intercontinental missile technology.
