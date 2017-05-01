Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un threatens to sink US submarine – New Zealand Herald

Posted on May 1, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un threatens to sink US submarine – New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un threatens to sink US submarine
New Zealand Herald
Kim Jong Un has threatened to destroy an American naval submarine if it gets any closer to North Korean waters. The USS Michigan, an Ohio-class nuclear-powered submarine, is currently docked at a naval base in Busan, South Korea, where it was recently …
Kim Jong-Un Trump says North Korea's leader is 'a pretty smart cookie'Pulse Nigeria
Donald Trump: Kim Jong-Un is 'a pretty smart cookie'Times of India
Kim Jong-un is a smart cookie: Donald TrumpThe New Indian Express
The Australian –Irish Independent –The Sydney Morning Herald –South China Morning Post
all 270 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.