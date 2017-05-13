Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

North not afraid of restructuring – Elders Forum

Posted on May 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Northern Elders Forum, NEF, leadership yesterday opened up on the continuous clamour for restructuring, saying the North is not afraid of the call to restructure the country. But it however pointed out that the call came with sentiments, “which tend to create tensions around our coexistence as a nation that is diverse and united. “For the record, the […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.