Northern elders declare “full support” for Osinbajo – Premium Times

Posted on May 11, 2017


Northern elders declare “full support” for Osinbajo
The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has declared full support for Yemi Osinbajo as Nigeria's Acting President. The forum also also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his steadfast respect for the constitution in transferring power to Mr. Osinbajo …

