Northern elders declare total support for Osinbajo as Ag President

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has declared total support for the Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

Addressing newsmen shortly after a meeting in Kano on Thursday, Deputy leader of the Forum, Paul Unongo urged the acting president to ignore mischief makers who are seeking to pitch him against President Muhammadu Buhari or the Northern people.

“The Forum expresses its full support and encouragement behind Acting President Osinbajo and urges him to exercise responsibility, as he did in the past, with commitment, sensitivity and respect for the Constitution.

“We urge him to ignore mischief which seeks to pitch him against the President or the Nigerian people whose mandates they both exercise,” Mr. Unongo said.

The northern group also commended President Buhari for decimating the Boko Haram terrorist group and curbing insurgency in the north east as well as on his fight against corruption.

“Buhari has confronted the issue that has been disturbing us by tackling the insurgency which had caused a lot of havoc in the region especially the three states of Borno, Yobe and Adamawa,” he said.

“We expect that the war against corruption will not suffer a setback, and current investigations and activities will not be stalled due to the absence of President Buhari.

“Like millions of Nigerians, the Northern Elders Forum prays for the return to full health of President Muhammadu Buhari,” Mr. Unongo added.

The post Northern elders declare total support for Osinbajo as Ag President appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

