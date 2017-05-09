Northern governors betraying Buhari – Arewa youths

A SOCIO-POLITICAL organisation, Northern Youth Leaders Forum, NYLF, has described as “wicked, callous, selfish and insensitive”, the decision of the 19 Northern governors to “abandon President Muhammadu Buhari in his moment of trial.” According to them, instead of informing their citizens about the true situation surrounding the President, the governors have engaged themselves in schemes […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

