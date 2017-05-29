Norway to digitise Nigerian literature – Vanguard
Vanguard
Norway to digitise Nigerian literature
Vanguard
The National Library of Norway said Monday it would digitise literature from Nigeria following a seemingly unprecedented agreement which organisers hope will lead to an “African digital library”. •The Benin Ivory mask in the Metropolitan Museum New York.
