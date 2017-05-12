Norway’s 11-Year-Old Prince Just ‘Dabbed’ On The Palace Balcony During A Posh Ceremony [Video]

These Norwegian royals are out of control.

Yesterday it was Prince Haakon, the Crown Prince of Norway, who went all out during the joint 80th birthday celebration for his parents.

I don’t want to ruin the fun, but he shaved midway through the dinner (HERE).

Shook.

So it was at the very same birthday celebrations that 11-year-old Prince Sverre Magnus decided to bust out the dab.

It’s actually his 12-year-old cousin Leah Isadora Behn who first strikes the pose, but Sverre is getting all the headlines.

Off we go:

I don’t know how long this outrageous royal behaviour can be allowed. Please, think of the children…

[source:smh]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

