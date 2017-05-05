Nothing Can Prepare You For This Video Of Seth In His Bathrobe

A new favourite topic of conversation around the braai is how we’re all doing our own thing to save water.

Some people are using their washing machine water to keep the lawn green, others have worked on reducing the amount of water they use with every toilet flush.

Remember – if it’s yellow, let it mellow.

So what is Seth doing to ensure he keeps the good karma coming his way? It’s simple, really – welcome to the #butlersbucketchallenge.

Over to Mr Rotherham:

No one should have to see their boss in a bathrobe, but it’s all for a good cause.

So here’s the deal, guys – if you feel like sending a video our way that shows how you’re using the water you save, using the hashtag #butlersbucketchallenge, we have 10 LARGE BUTLER’S PIZZAS to send your way.

[You don’t have to eat them all at once, so consider hangover Sunday pizzas sorted for the foreseeable future.]

You’ll need to make use of the Butler’s BFF Bucket to make your video, so order from Butler’s, ask about the BFF Bucket Special and get creative.

Come now, who doesn’t want to get ‘creative’ with their friends at home (it’s legal), save some water and munch on 10 large pizzas?

Send those entries TO US, NOT BUTLER’S, via tagging us on either Twitter, Instagram or Facebook, make sure you use the hashtag #butlersbucketchallenge, and let’s feed your faces.

We’ll announce the winner May 25, so you have time to fire up your brain matter and think outside the box bucket.

Be lekker, save water, win pizza.

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

