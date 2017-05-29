Nothing to celebrate under Buhari in two years – Oguntuase

As the country celebrated its democracy day on Monday, the factional Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in Ekiti State, Barrister Gboyega Oguntuase , has said the country has nothing to celebrate under President Muhammadu Buhari two years after he mounted the saddle. Oguntuase lamented that the APC-led Federal government has mismanaged the opportunities given […]

Nothing to celebrate under Buhari in two years – Oguntuase

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

