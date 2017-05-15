Nothing Unpleasant Has Happened To PMB – Presidency

By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah , Abuja

The Presidency has refuted reports circulating in the social media that President Muhammadu Buhari is dead.

According to presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, nothing unpleasant has happened to the president.

On his twitter handle, he described the speculations as “baseless rumour”, urging Nigerians to disregard them.

“Baseless rumors are trending again that an unpleasant thing has happened to our beloved president, Muhammadu Buhari,” he tweeted.

“If you have received this information on WhatsApp or Facebook, disregard it because it is plain lies spread by vested interests to create panic

“Nothing unpleasant has happened to the president. No cause for apprehension. Thanks for the many calls.”

For his part Femi Adesina, special adviser to the president on media and publicity,also on his twitter handle dismissed the reports saying “only God’s counsel shall stand” regarding the president’s health.”

LEADERSHIP recalls that President Buhari proceeded to London last Sunday night for follow-up medical consultation with his doctors.

According to a statement by his special adviser media, Femi Adesina, he had planned to leave Sunday afternoon, but decided to tarry a bit, due to the arrival of 82 Chibok girls who arrived Abuja earlier in the day.

He said the president wished to assure all Nigerians that there is no cause for worry. He is very grateful for the prayers and good wishes of the people, and hopes they would continue to pray for the peace and unity of the nation.

“The length of the president’s stay in London will be determined by the doctors. Government will continue to function normally under the able leadership of the Vice President,” he said.

“President Buhari has transmitted letters about the trip to the Senate and the House of Representatives, in compliance with Section 145 (1) of the 1999 Constitution.

