Nothing will stop APC from taking over Anambra state – Okorocha dares Obiano – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Nothing will stop APC from taking over Anambra state – Okorocha dares Obiano
NAIJ.COM
As the Anambra gubernatorial election draws near, the APC is plotting to takeover the helms of affairs in the eastern state. This much has been disclosed by the Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha. Owelle Rochas Okorocha has boasted that nothing would …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!