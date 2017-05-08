Notorious armed bandit killed in Zamfara

The Police on Monday in Zamfara said that a suspected armed bandit, one Sani Abdullahi, had been killed in a gun battle with security agents. The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Shaba Alkal, told newsmen in Gusau that the suspect died during gun battle when a group of bandits attacked Yartukunya village in Bungudu Local Government Area of the state. “We also recovered one AK 47 rifle from the deceased suspect,” Alkali said.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

