Notorious armed bandit killed in Zamfara

Gusau – The Police on Monday in Zamfara said that a suspected armed bandit, one Sani Abdullahi, had been killed in a gun battle with security agents.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Shaba Alkal, told newsmen in Gusau that the suspect died during gun battle when a group of bandits attacked Yartukunya village in Bungudu Local Government Area of the state.

“We also recovered one AK 47 rifle from the deceased suspect,” Alkali said.

Alkali also said that the command had also arrested nine illegal miners in Gemawa village of Talata-Mafara local government area of the state.

“We had also recovered exhibits from the suspects such as the cash of N90,000 given to our policemen as bribe, mining materials such as mining detectors, diggers, shovels and head pans,” Alkali said.

He advised residents of the state against engaging themselves in unlawful activities, especially mining as it had security and public health implications

According to Alkali, the team of detectives of the command’s Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (CIID) also arrested four suspected criminals in Gusau metropolis.

“During our investigation, we discovered 84 handsets of different types, SIM and memory cards and cash of N111,420.

“On 29 April, 2017, we arrested a student of Abdu-Gusau Polytechnic, Talata-Mafara connected with the killing of another student, Imrana Nasiru,” he said.

Alkali said all the suspects would be arraigned after investigation by the command.

He commended the public for giving information to the police about criminal activities, saying that all the arrests made by the command were due to the support of the public.

Alkali urged the public to continue to cooperate and give useful information on criminals to the police to sustain peace and stability in the state.

