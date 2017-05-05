Notorious Armed Robbers Shoot Chinese Man, Kill Inspector Before Carting Away N10m in Imo (Photo)

Three gunmen on Friday attacked a Chinese expatriate in Owerri, the Imo state capital, and made away with the N10m he withdrew from a branch of Diamond Bank on Item Street.

According to Punch reports,Before making away with the money, the gangsters shot the expatriate, believed to be a Chinese contractor working in the state and killed his police orderly, who was an inspector.

It was gathered that the armed robbers pounced at the foreigner immediately he came out of the bank.

One of the sources said, “Immediately the foreigner was driven out of the bank premises in his black Toyota with the number plate Abuja 723 JR by his driver, the gunmen who were already waiting double-crossed his vehicle.

“Two of them jumped out of their car and attacked their target.”