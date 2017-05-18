Nottingham Forest takeover: Evangelos Marinakis buys club with EFL approval – BBC Sport
|
BBC Sport
|
Nottingham Forest takeover: Evangelos Marinakis buys club with EFL approval
Nottingham Forest have been bought by Greek shipping magnate Evangelos Marinakis after his takeover was passed by the English Football League (EFL). The businessman and Olympiakos owner is facing accusations of match-fixing in Greece but has …
