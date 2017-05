NOUN Set To Matriculate 20,000 Students Saturday

The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) will on Saturday matriculate more than 20,000 students.

A statement issued by the Director of Media and Publicity of the university, Malam Ibrahim Sheme, said the 16th matriculation ceremony will be holding simultaneously at NOUN’s 78 study centres across the country.

He noted that this year’s ceremony was a necessary requirement in the admission process of students.

