Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Novak Djokovic Hires Andre Agassi As New Coach

Posted on May 21, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

World number two Novak Djokovic said Andre Agassi will be his new coach after the Serb lost in the Italian Open final to Alexander Zverev. The 12-time Grand Slam winner parted company with his entire coaching team earlier in May. Former world number one Agassi will be with Djokovic in Paris for the French Open,…

The post Novak Djokovic Hires Andre Agassi As New Coach appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.