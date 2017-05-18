Now it’s up to the special counsel – CNN
|
CNN
|
Now it's up to the special counsel
CNN
Washington (CNN) A bad day for the White House could turn out to be a good day for justice and democratic accountability and institutions. Robert Mueller's appointment Wednesday as special counsel to probe Russian election meddling and any collusion by …
Special prosecutor abruptly named to probe Trump-Russia ties
Mueller Pick Gives FBI Russia Probe Veteran Hand Post Comey
Trump's Worst Nightmare Comes True
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!