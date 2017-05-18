Pages Navigation Menu

Now it’s up to the special counsel – CNN

Posted on May 18, 2017


Now it's up to the special counsel
Washington (CNN) A bad day for the White House could turn out to be a good day for justice and democratic accountability and institutions. Robert Mueller's appointment Wednesday as special counsel to probe Russian election meddling and any collusion by …
