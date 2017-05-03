Now, let’s talk candidly about bread and butter – The Standard (press release)
|
Now, let's talk candidly about bread and butter
The Standard (press release)
Sour grapes or simply the green-eyed monster, Cyrus Jirongo is a has-been in the politics of Western Kenya. Like the white ants that are a delicacy in that part of the country and which come during the rainy season, Jirongo comes alive when another …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!