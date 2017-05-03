Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Now, let’s talk candidly about bread and butter – The Standard (press release)

Posted on May 3, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments

Now, let's talk candidly about bread and butter
The Standard (press release)
Sour grapes or simply the green-eyed monster, Cyrus Jirongo is a has-been in the politics of Western Kenya. Like the white ants that are a delicacy in that part of the country and which come during the rainy season, Jirongo comes alive when another

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.