Antonio Conte makes the right moves to help Chelsea clinch Premier League title with win at West Brom – Los Angeles Times
|
Los Angeles Times
|
Antonio Conte makes the right moves to help Chelsea clinch Premier League title with win at West Brom
Los Angeles Times
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has had the golden touch in his first season in the English Premier League, all the way through to the title-clinching game. With Chelsea scoreless at West Bromwich Albion on Friday and looking like squandering the first …
Chelsea manager Conte's secrets to success
Chelsea crowned champions: LIVE updates as Blues secure Premier League title after beating West Brom
Well done to champions Chelsea but they had it easy
